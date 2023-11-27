Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Create Viral Nanami Memorial in Malaysia

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are not shy about their love of Nanami Kento. Since day one of the manga, the fandom has been ride-or-die for the sorcerer. Of course, this love was passed to anime fans, and Jujutsu Kaisen season two just tested the devotion in an emotional way. And in response, well – the people of Malaysia are stepping up to celebrate Nanami.

The whole thing comes after Jujutsu Kaisen season two went live with its latest episode that pit Nanami against Mahito. The fight was brutal to put lightly, and it didn't take much to suss out its ending. When the fight concluded, Nanami was left dead by Mahito's hand. Before the character's death, Nanami had a glorious moment where he imagined himself living his years out peacefully on a beach in Malaysia. So of course, fans there responded.

For one, it seems some fans have registered a Nanami Kento Memorial in the city of Teluk on Google. With over 100 reviews online, this lovely costal memorial embodies the kind of beach Nanami dreamed of reading on. So of course, the place has become a local tourist buzz for anime fans. And after seeing this viral memorial, the team at Malaysia Airlines decided to make a post.

Quoting Nanami's line about Kuantan, Malaysia Airlines used Nanami's death as a sort of tourist endorsement. "Just like Kento Nanami longed for," the post reads. "From anime dreams to real-life scenes, explore this beach destination with us! Immerse yourself in the charm of Kuantan."

Clearly, Nanami's death has had a wide reach, and people in Malaysia are taking it harder than others. Nanami wanted little more than to rest on the nation's lovely beaches, but in the end, he gave his life to protect the students of Jujutsu High School. Now, his legacy has been put on his proteges, so you can bet Yuji will carry Nanami's dream forward.

What do think about Jujutsu Kaisen season two? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!