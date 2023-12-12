Jujutsu Kaisen: Watch Nanami's Actor Deliver the Hero's Final Scene

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is gearing up for its final outing. The new year is approaching, and that means the ongoing anime cour is about to wrap. For Jujutsu Kaisen, the season has been incredibly busy. Its summer debut ushered in a flashback arc, and Jujutsu Kaisen has been preoccupied with the Shibuya Incident arc as of late. The new arc has sent the jujutsu world upside down, and now, a clip has been released of Nanami's voice actor performing his final lines for the show.

As you can see below, the clip was shared online long after Jujutsu Kaisen season two ushered in Nanami's death. If you will recall, the jujutsu mentor was killed by Mahito during the Shibuya Incident arc. After putting his life on the line time and again for his kids, Nanami hit a wall after running into Mahito. In this final moments, he passes the torch to Yuji, and you can see actor Kenjiro Tsuda perform the moment now.

Even though Tsuda is a voice actor, you can see him using his whole body to act in this clip. From his head to his shoulders and hands, Tsuda embodies Nanami in this moment. You can see how deeply he relates to Nanami in this clip with ease. So of course, fans are obsessed with this behind-the-scenes look.

After all, Tsuda is a consummate professional when it comes to voice acting. The actor has been working in entertainment since 1995, and he has a very impressive resume. From Attack on Titan to One Piece and Mushoku Tensei, Tsuda has worked on all kinds of anime. His talent has made Tsuda one of the most popular voices in anime, and his work on Jujutsu Kaisen season two proves as much.

Not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen? No sweat! You can check out the anime on Crunchyroll right now. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

