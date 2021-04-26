Jujutsu Kaisen Confirms it Will Go on Short Hiatus

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen confirmed it will be going on a short hiatus for the next few weeks with the release of its newest chapter. Jujutsu Kaisen's anime might have come to an end with the Winter 2021 anime season, but Gege Akutami's original manga release of the series is continuing with new chapters on a weekly basis. In fact, the series is setting the stage for a huge new arc featuring a deadly tournament known as the Culling Game. Each new chapter of the series has been expanding the world of the franchise, so it's had fans glued to each new week.

Unfortunately, it's going to be a little bit of a wait before the next chapter of the series. As previous reports had noted, Jujutsu Kaisen will be going on a short hiatus. While it's going to be two weeks before the rest of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine series return, it's going to be an additional week before we see what comes next from this manga series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

With a holiday coming up in Japan, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as a whole will be taking some time off as well. The magazine will resume on May 9th, but Chapter 148 of Jujutsu Kaisen will be held for an additional week and release on May 16th instead. So it's not going to be that long of a wait before the next chapter of the series, but it might seem like forever to dedicated fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen's in a more curious place than ever these days. Now that it has completely made it through the fallout of the Shibuya Incident, the series is setting up what could be an even more monumental arc for the series with the Culling Game. Kenjaku has begun a deadly new tournament that Yuji Itadori and the others will have to strategize their way through, but it's still unfolding with each chapter.

The series might be taking a short hiatus, but when it comes back fans will be treating to even more intense events than ever. The Culling Game is still some time away as Yuji and the others gather their necessary forces, and soon we'll see what Akutami has planned for the rest of the series. But what do you think? How are you liking Jujutsu Kaisen's manga these days? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!