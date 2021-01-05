Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Discover the Secret to One Villain's Language

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have discovered the secret to one villain's mysterious language! The debut season of Gege Akutami's original manga series took over the Fall 2020 anime season, and introduced both main character Yuji Itadori and fans to a dark new world of enemies. With the cursed spirits making their debut as the series' monsters, a few of them ended up standing on top of the food chain as they have evolved to a point where they have become just as strong and intelligent as the Jujutsu Sorcerers that fight them. But one was peculiarly intriguing.

One of these cursed spirits spoke in a strange way, and fans have actually managed to figure out what this mysterious language was. As noted by gfstach on Reddit, as it turns out this mysterious cursed spirit was actually speaking backwards and its even more noticeable in the English dub when you play it in reverse. You can check out how it works below:

In the first half of the anime's debut season, this cursed spirit makes its debut alongside Geto, Mahito and Jogo. While the other three manage to take some kind of action over the course of Jujutsu Kaisen's first cour of episodes, this final spirit has yet to really make his move following his saving Jogo. Without giving too much away, the spirit's name is Hanami and we'll be seeing him make his move soon enough in the anime adaptation for sure.

As for when the anime will be making its return, Episode 14 of Jujutsu Kaisen will be premiering on January 15th following a brief hiatus for the holiday season. When it returns it will be kicking off not only the second cour of its debut season, but it will also be starting a brand new arc that will introduce all sorts of new allies, enemies, and more that anime fans will certainly be tuning into following the success of that first half.

But what do you think of this discovery? Curious to see what this villain will be up to in Jujutsu Kaisen's anime future? What are you hoping to see from this villain when the anime makes its return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!