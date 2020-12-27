Jujutsu Kaisen Shares New Character Promos for Next Big Arc
Jujutsu Kaisen has dropped new character promos for its next big arc! Episode 13 of the anime's debut season not only brought the fight against Mahito to its climax, brought the first cour of the season to its end. Jujutsu Kaisen's anime will be taking a brief hiatus for the holidays before making its big return to television in January. With this new episode, the anime will kick off its take on the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc that will be introducing a whole new set of foes and allies to the anime series from Jujutsu Tech's sister school in Kyoto.
The two schools will be pitted against one another in a friendly event that shows what each branch of Jujutsu Tech brings to the table, and not only will it bring Yuji back into the fold with the school after keeping the fact he survived Sukuna ripping his heart out a secret, but it will usher in a whole new set of surprising battles for the rest of the anime's debut season.
To better prepare Jujutsu Kaisen fans for all of the new faces coming to the anime with Episode 14 on January 15th, the series' official Twitter account has released a new slate of character promos teasing the new faces that includes the likes of the returning Subaru Kimura as Aoi Todo, Marina Inoue as Mai Zenin, and new additions such as Satoshi Hino as Noritoshi Kamo, Rie Kugimiya as Momo Nishimiya, Chinatsu Akasaki as Kasumi Miwa, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Mechamaru, and Yoko Hikasa as Utahime Iori.
Read on to see the new slate of promos for Jujutsu Kaisen's second cour
Subaru Kimura Will Be Returning as Aoi Todo!
Satoshi Hino Will Debut as Noritoshi Kamo
Rie Kugimiya Will Debut as Momo Nishimiya
Marina Inoue Will Return as Mai Zenin
Chinatsu Akasaki Will Return as Kasumi Miwa
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Will Debut as Mechamaru
Finally, Yoko Hikasa Will Debut as Utahime Iori!
