Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Addresses How He Created Gojo's Character

In popularity poll after popularity poll, Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo has been voted as the most popular character to spring from the mind of creator Gege Akutami. With the Jujutsu Tech teacher far and away being presented as the strongest hero that we've seen in the supernatural Shonen series, an interview with the mangaka responsible for his creation breaks down the idea for what brought Gojo to life and how his creation differed from many of the other characters that make up the wildly popular anime franchise.

Gojo is set to play a big role in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, not just in joining the present fight against curses alongside Yuji Itadori and his allies, but with a prequel tale that will walk viewers through the blindfold-wearing sorcerer. Much like how Jujutsu Kaisen 0 showed anime fans the days prior to Yuji Itadori by following Yuta Okkotsu and his tragic tale, this upcoming storyline won't just show us a younger Gojo before he became a teacher, but also will reveal the past relationship he had with the villainous Geto. In season two, we'll see that Geto wasn't always the monstrous antagonist who was looking to eliminate those who didn't have cursed energy at their disposal.

Gojo Kaisen

In speaking with a French publication, Gege Akutami broke down the creation of Satoru Gojo, revealing that he created the character as the "pinnacle of strength" in the series, which has been displayed more than once in the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation:

"When I create characters, they have to fit into the canons of Shonen manga in order to catch the readers' attention. There are characters for which I create the visual aspect first, like Panda or Inumaki. Others are born first as a concept, for example, Gojo, who represents the pinnacle of strength. I think it's important to choose one of these angles of attack and then complete the character."

While Jujutsu Kaisen's second season hasn't revealed an exact release date, it is set to begin this July with Studio MAPPA returning to the franchise.

