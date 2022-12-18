Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares First Look at New Characters

Jujutsu Kaisen is now hard at work on coming back for Season 2 of the anime hitting next year, and now has shared the first look at some of the new characters coming our way in the second wave of episodes! Given the massive success of the anime's first season and feature film project follow up, it was no surprise to find out that Studio MAPPA was already hard at work on Season 2 for a planned release next year. With the new season getting closer, fans have finally been let in on how the new episodes are shaping up so far.

Jujutsu Kaisen took the stage during Jump Festa 2023 this past weekend in Japan, and fans got a new look at the second season now in the works. Unfortunately while it's not a look at the new episodes in motion just yet, we did get to see the character designs coming in the Gojo's Past arc. These included not only looks at young versions of Satoru Gojo and more, but the two new main additions for the arc, Riko Amanai and Toji Fushiguro. You can check out their designs below:

What's Coming in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently slated for a release in July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and it has been confirmed to run for two cours taking on the two next major arcs from Gege Akutami's original manga. The first arc is known as the Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death arc, but is commonly referred to by fans as the "Gojo's Past arc" since it showcases a major flashback into Gojo and Suguru Geto's time together in school during a very particularly tough mission.

Riko Amanai and Toji Fushiguro play a huge role in this flashback arc that kicks off Season 2 of the anime, and Toji will continue to play a huge role through the Shibuya Incident arc too. The voice talent behind these new additions have yet to be confirmed as of this initial design reveal, but fans will definitely want to keep an eye on how these two very important characters make their way to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

