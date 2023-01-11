Why Nanami Is the Jujutsu Kaisen Creator's Favorite Character

Jujutsu Kaisen is slated to return this summer with the second season of its popular anime adaptation, and following the success of season one with the success of the prequel movie, the supernatural Shonen series' comeback is one of the most highly anticipated anime events of the year. With a recent interview revealing new commentary from creator Gege Akutami, the mangaka revealed that his current favorite character is Kento Nanami and what it is about the shades sporting hero that helped him to take the top spot in Akutami's mind.

Nanami, for those who need a refresher on the Jujutsu sorcerer, is a mentor to Yuji Itadori who might not stand on the same level as Gojo, but is quite a powerhouse in his own right. Unlike Gojo however, Nanami tried his hand at being a "salaryman" in Japan, only to return to fighting the supernatural, with one episode of the first season focusing on the hero's struggles in having to leave behind the physical world in order to protect it. Nanami will return for the second season of the anime adaptation by Studio MAPPA, having to deal with some major challenges that threaten both the physical and supernatural worlds.

Nanami Kaisen

In a preview interview that has resurfaced from 2022, Gege Akutami had the following to say regarding how Nanami is his current favorite character and who the sorcerer had to overtake to hold onto the number one spot:

"At the beginning, my favorite was Sukuna. Mainly for his graphic aspects which is inspired by everything I had read. Nanami is the first character I managed to create by myself and make evolve. So he is my favorite character at the moment."

At last year's Jump Festa, Akutami confirmed that he was looking to bring the story of Yuji Itadori and Jujutsu Tech to a close "within a year", leading many fans to speculate on how the popular Shonen series will end. Keeping this in mind, it will be interesting to see how many additional seasons, and/or movies, the anime adaptation will have left in the tank.

