Jujutsu Kaisen Director Reveals Godzilla Influenced Latest Episode

Jujutsu Kaisen's latest anime episode was perhaps the most devastating of the Shibuya Incident Arc so far. As the king of curses Sukuna continues to pilot Yuji Itadori's body and searches for stronger opponents, the section of Japan was absolutely devastated by the recent battle. In a new interview, the MAPPA director responsible for the latest installment, Harumi Yamazaki, talked about how the episode was heavily influenced by the king of the monsters, Godzilla.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Jujutsu Kaisen's seventeenth episode of its second season, be forewarned that we'll be exploring serious spoiler territory for the Shibuya Incident Arc. Thanks to losing his fight with Choso, and followers of Geto feeding him one of Sukuna's cursed fingers, Yuji Itadori lost control of his body to the king of curses. Now in the driver's seat, Sukuna has been on a rampage as he searches for an opponent that would be worthy of his attention. To start, Sukuna murdered Jogo in a one-sided battle that proved just how powerful the cursed king is, and this episode amped the stakes for the antagonist. In a last-ditch effort in fighting an unrelated opponent, Megumi unleashed the power of Mahoraga. While Sukuna eventually claims victory, Shibuya suffers greatly as a result.

Director Harumi Yamazaki isn't just a fan of the king of the monsters, but a very specific iteration of the lizard king. Noting that he is a fan of Shin Godzilla, Yamazaki explains that he was looking to show the perspective of "ordinary people" when it came to the battle that resulted in some serious destruction. Thanks to the battle, Yuji is able to reclaim control of his body, but breaks down as he witnesses the carnage that Sukuna created.

Harumi Yamazaki, a director of this week's episode says:

"...since I am a Shin Godzilla fan, I decided to show the disaster from the perspective of ordinary people rather than focusing on the battle between Sukuna and Mahoraga"



This direction truly elevated horror of shibuya arc pic.twitter.com/NZfbErCU71 — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) November 17, 2023

Ironically enough, an official crossover between Jujutsu Kaisen and Godzilla was revealed earlier this year. Focusing on the heroes and villains of both Jujutsu Tech and the MonsterVerse crossing paths, the crossover isn't an animated affair but rather offers merchandise that sees the two universes colliding.

