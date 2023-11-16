Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Animation Peaks With Sukuna vs Mahoraga

Jujutsu Kaisen is at it again. In the past few weeks, the anime has found itself the talk of social media all thanks to its insane animation. The start of the Shibuya arc in Jujutsu Kaisen season two caught plenty of attention, and its latest updates have wowed the fandom. And this week? Well, the anime may have put out the most insane episode of 2024.

As you can see below, the fandom is sounding off on Jujutsu Kaisen season two, and it is all about the show's animation. This week marked the release of a brand-new episode, and it was there Sukuna got to fight his greatest enemy yet. Megumi summoned Mahoraga to fight the King of the Curses, and what followed was animation nirvana.

Of course, the team behind Jujutsu Kaisen is to be applauded for the work. The anime would be nothing without the crew's artistic vision, and the workers have been putting their all into Jujutsu Kaisen. Of course, this dedication has caught headlines as of late, and not for the best of reasons. In the past month, a slew of MAPPA Studios staffers have spoken out publicly against the company for its horrible production scheduling. So while this latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen is a milestone, its reception has been met with heavy consideration given this behind-the-scenes drama.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two, you can always check on the series. The show is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu right now. So for more information on Gege Akutami's hit series, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What do you think about this latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!