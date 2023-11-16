Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Animates Yuji's Infamous Breakdown: Watch

Since the start, Jujutsu Kaisen has made it clear that Yuji Itadori must be protected. Sure, the shonen protagonist has plenty of power on his own, but there is only so much a person can do to save themselves when they share a body with Sukuna. Time and again, Yuji's friends have been tasked with training him up, but the Shibuya arc put all that effort to test when Sukuna took control of Yuji. And now, well – the King of Curses just let Yuji in on the bloodshed he committed.

So be warned! There are big spoilers below for Jujutsu Kaisen season two. Proceed with caution!

If you are caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you know this week's episode was going to be a doozy. The anime's take on the Shibuya arc has been brutal since the start, and Sukuna's arrival took it up a notch. Last week, we watched as Sukuna put Jogo to the test with a fiery battle, and this week saw Megumi take on the curse with help of a summons.

Of course, Sukuna did not keep damage to a minimum while in Yuji's body, and the same goes for the blood he shed. In fact, Sukuna reveled in being free while Yuji could do nothing to stop his assaults. As such, the King of Curses killed wantonly across Shibuya, and he woke up Yuji in the midst of it just to see his reaction.

As you can see above, Yuji reacted as you might expect. Just as we saw in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the high schooler was stunned by the carnage caused by Sukuna. Untold damage was done to Shibuya by Sukuna, and that doesn't even touch on all he the lives he took. The weight of all this slammed into Yuji like a brick, and he is left to retch in protest. Yuji goes on to wish death on himself so long as that would take Sukuna out. It is now on Yuji to shoulder this horrific burden, and there is no telling what will be coming for him next.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two, you can catch up on the show easily enough. The series is streaming on Crunchyroll with new episodes dropping weekly. So for more information on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

