Jujutsu Kaisen Brings Back Shocking Character

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc is one of the biggest anime storylines of 2023. Aside from Gojo being trapped in the Prison Realm, a countless number of threats have emerged for Yuji Itadori and his allies at Jujutsu Tech to fight. During these many battles of the second anime season, some big characters have died, but the stinger of the latest episode shows that one character has held onto life, though certainly is looking far worse for wear.

Warning. If you haven't seen the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, Episode 17, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The recent installment saw Sukuna once again unleashed upon the world, fighting against an all-powerful creature summoned by Megumi. While said creature known as Mahoraga has the ability to rejuvenate almost any wound, it runs into a problem when it comes to Sukuna, who uses his Domain Expansion to present injuries that are far too fast and frequent for it to heal. Following the battle between Sukuna and Mahoraga, Yuji Itadori is able to reclaim his body, but has quite the mental breakdown as he comes to see the devastation that was created.

Nanami Lives

Earlier in the season, Nanamki, Maki, and Naobito were seemingly killed by Jogo, who unleashed some fiery attacks that had burnt them to a crisp. As was shown in the stinger of this latest episode, at least Nanami was able to survive the attack. Unfortunately for Nanami, it seems that he was barely able to hold on as half his body is burned to the point where his skin is gone and he looks quite more terrifying than how he had previously appeared.

There are only a handful of episodes left before the Shibuya Incident Arc brings the second season to an end, though fans should prepare themselves for even more major moments, and deaths, to take place. Based on the losses that Yuji and company have already experienced, Jujutsu Kaisen's second season doesn't appear to be heading toward a happy ending.

What do you think of Nanami's shocking return? Do you think that Maki and Naobito were able to survive Jogo's assault as well? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.