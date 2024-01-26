Jujutsu Kaisen Director Highlights Yuji With New Art

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc gave Yuji Itadori some of the toughest challenges of his short supernatural career. With Sagoru Gojo trapped in the Prison Realm and major sorcerers like Nobara and Nanami killed at the hands of Mahito, Yuji was struggling with keeping his composure on top of defeating Geto. Now, an art director for Jujutsu Kaisen's first movie has taken the chance to try their hand at creating new art for the protagonist of the brutal series.

Despite Yuji Itadori being the star of the supernatural show, the shonen franchise's first film decided to keep him on the sidelines. Taking place prior to Yuji becoming a student at Jujutsu Tech, the movie took the chance to focus on Yuta Okkotsu, the powerful protagonist who occupied Itadori's spot before Yuji was chowing down on one of Sukuna's fingers. While not sharing his body with the king of curses, Yuta had his own wild problems that arose from his cursed energy power. During his early childhood, Okkotsu witnessed the death of his love Rika, inadvertently using his cursed power to bring her back from the grave. Rika, as Jujutsu Kaisen fans know, came back as a terrifying creature that would give Yuta a leg up in his future battles.

Yuji Itadori With A "0" Look

The Chief Animation Director of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Nishi Terumi, shared a look at what Yuji Itadori might have looked like if he had a role in the first movie of the franchise. Following the finale of the first season, Yuji didn't make an appearance again until the Shibuya Incident Arc. Perhaps unfortunately, Itadori would return for the latter half of the second season and had to deal with more than a few tragic moments.

The season two anime finale saw the world change for Yuji Itadori, despite surviving the Shibuya Incident Arc. Thanks to Sukuna destroying a good portion of the city, Jujutsu Tech now has an execution order on Yuji. On top of this new death sentence, the season finale also sees Yuta Okkotsu making a comeback and being set as Yuji's executioner, setting the stage for a wild third season.

What do you think of this fresh take on Yuji Itadori? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.