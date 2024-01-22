Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Yuji's Biggest Power Up Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a new phase of the Shinjuku Showdown as Yuji Itadori and the other sorcerers have been doing everything they can to deal any kind of real damage to Sukuna, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed one of Yuji's biggest power ups so far! Jujutsu Kaisen has been in the midst of the fight against Sukuna as Yuji and the others have thrown themselves into the fray following Satoru Gojo's surprising defeat, and Sukuna has been easily tearing through every single one of their efforts with his immense strength. But there was a brief moment where it looked like there was hope.

Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed how Sukuna would be tougher to defeat than fans had ever likely expected, and the previous chapter of the series saw Hiromi Higuruma sacrifice his life in order to give Yuji a chance of striking Sukuna with the Executioner's Sword. But as the newest chapter reveals that this effort has immediately failed, Yuji is now fighting in full against Sukuna and revealing more of the abilities he's managed to pick up since losing Sukuna. One of which is the important learning of the Reverse Curse Technique.

(Photo: Shueisha)

JJK: Yuji's New Power Up

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 picks up right after Yuji hits Sukuna with the fragment of Higuruma's Executioner's Sword, and unfortunately it did not work as hoped. While Sukuna has lost the Martial Solution Cursed Tool, he's still very much in control of Megumi Fushiguro's body. Quickly striking Yuji, Sukuna realizes that in the past month since the Shibuya Incident and Culling Game fights, Yuji has managed to teach himself to heal with the Reverse Curse technique as Yuji heals from all of the cuts that Sukuna dealt to him.

As the fight continues, Sukuna realizes that Yuji's greatest power is not the way he's managed to quickly use more Cursed Energy, but it's the fact that Yuji has an unbreakable will that will not relent until Yuji's broken completely. Fans have seen Yuji at his lowest, only to rouse back up for a new fight. It's something even Sukuna has noticed now, and that will is fueling Yuji's quick improvement. It's something Sukuna now seeks to crush as he readies for his next plan.

What do you think of Yuji's new Curse Technique ability? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!