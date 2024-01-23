Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Sukuna's Real Beef with Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season ended the Shibuya Incident Arc by changing the game for Yuji Itadori and the other heroes who were able to survive the storyline. While it might be some time before anime fans bear witness to season three, Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is still going strong. With the king of curses running amuck once again, readers are finally able to learn the main problem that Sukuna has with Yuji Itadori and how it relates to the villain's past during his "Golden Age".

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, Chapter 248, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Now that Sukuna has taken over Megumi's body, the king of curses is aiming to eliminate Yuji Itadori and bring about a new era in the curse-filled world he calls his own. In the midst of their fight, the cursed being takes the opportunity to question why he's so angry with Yuji Itadori, "He's improved more than using cursed energy to physically strengthen himself, which means the main dish is the possessed brat. This should be fun, so why am I so irritated?"

(Photo: Shueisha)

Sukuna then thinks about how he lived in the past and how that influences his current hatred of the supernatural shonen star, "I never held any ideas. I never strove for more than befitted my nature. Why does it irritate me to see others dedicated to an ideal. They remind me of someone I knew one thousand years ago. Have I changed during that time? I was so great in stature that I held no ideals, even despised them."

Taking the opportunity to address Yuji once again, Sukuna states his latest goal, "You've given me a clear reason to destroy you here and now by crushing all your hopes." The king of curses luckily is interrupted in his bid to kill Yuji by Yuta Okkotsu, the star of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 who still has a dog in this fight. Unleashing Rika once again, a new fight is sure to shatter their world as the king and queen of curses face off.

Who do you think will win this fight between Yuji and his former "housemate"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Jujutsu Tech.