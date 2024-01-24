Jujutsu Kaisen x Casetify Collection Debut Includes a $135 Prison Realm Case

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jujutsu Kaisen has staked a claim as one of the most popular series in anime. After its epic debut, characters like Gojo and Megumi became mascots of the shonen genre. Now, the team at Casetify is honoring the jujutsu sorcerers with a special collection, and it includes some sick pieces like a Prison Realm AirPods case.

As you can see below, the Prison Realm case is nothing short of impressive. The high-quality case perfectly mimics the Prison Realm that Gojo became very well acquainted with. The outer case comes with a paired stand, and an inner AirPods case is included featuring Gojo's face. At $135 USD, this item is a definite luxury for anime lovers, but it captures the spirit of Jujutsu Kaisen with ease.

(Photo: Casetify)

Of course, there are other pieces available in this Casetify collection, and they start at $42 USD. Today the waitlist opened for fans to enter ahead of the collection's January 31st launch date. The collection will also cover a range of tech devices including AirPods, AirPods Pro, Apple Watches, iPads, and just about every smartphone body.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans will be glad to know a special treat comes with every purchase. A random Jujutsu Kaisen card will be housed in each package with different levels of rarity. So if you are an anime fan and in need of some tech accessories, the team at Casetify has you covered!

(Photo: Casetify)

As for those of you unfamiliar with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can catch up on the series easily enough. The hit manga by Gege Akutami is in the midst of publication, and it can be read on the Shonen Jump app. The Jujutsu Kaisen anime can be streamed on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

