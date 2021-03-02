Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Goes Viral as Gojo Turns Into a Kitten

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has risen the ranks of the world of Shonen franchises since hitting the anime scene last year, with the Jujutsu Tech teacher of Satoru Gojo pulling away as one of the biggest fan-favorite characters and one fan has helped the mentor to Yuji Itadori go viral once again thanks to some adorable cosplay. With the latest episode of the anime proving that Gojo is far more powerful than viewers had originally thought, it's clear that the teacher of the Jujutsu sorcerers in training will continue to be a popular part of the Shonen series.

In the latest arc of the anime series, creator Gege Akutami had Gojo bring an end to the "Kyoto Goodwill Arc" by unleashing his insane power level once the event had gone astray following the villains of the series diving into the meeting of the Jujutsu schools. Though Gojo was kept out of the proceedings originally by a barrier, he was able to nearly eradicate each antagonist in a quick fashion, proving that the likes of Yuji Itadori and his fellow students still have an exceptionally long way to go before they can reach the same heights. With Jujutsu Kaisen continuing to be one of the most popular Shonen series, it's clear that Gojo will continue to be one of the most popular characters in the franchise.

Twitter User Infinity Gojo had shared this impressive Cosplay that transformed a cat into one of the most popular characters in Gege Akutami's Shonen franchise, and proving that Jujutsu Kaisen is clawing its way to the top in the world of Weekly Shonen Jump:

One of the main traits of Gojo that catches fans' eyes immediately is the fact that he is wearing a blindfold, which never seems to stop him from performing his duties as a teacher at Jujutsu Tech, proving time and time again. When he unleashes the full force of his cursed energy, the blindfold falls to the wayside and his true power awakens, proving that he is one of the most powerful sorcerers in the Shonen series to date.

What do you think of this adorable Cosplay? What do you think the future holds for Gojo?