Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Yuji's New Level of Power

Jujutsu Kaisen is teasing Yuji Itadori's new level of power with the latest chapter of the series! Gege Akutami's Weekly Shonen Jump series has finally made its way through the massive Shibuya Incident arc that shook the entire foundation of the series and its characters. This, of course, has been especially true for Yuji Itadori as he found himself at the center of some of the series' most intense moments yet. Through fighting Mahito and more, Yuji has been steadily growing stronger and stronger through each confrontation. With the newest chapter of the series, fans have gotten a big tease as to how strong he's gotten.

With Yuji feeling distraught following his role in the Shibuya Incident, he has formed an unlikely tag team with Choso as the two of them are doing everything they can to take down as many of Geto's unleashed cursed spirits as they can. As Choso sees how Yuji fights at this point, he notes that Yuji has grown much stronger as has reached a level what he refers to as a "Demon God."

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 139 of the series begins to showcase how Yuji and Choso are taking down as many cursed spirits as possible. Choso sees how Yuji is defeating massive spirits with a single punch, and he can't help but note just how incredible it seems. Noting that Yuji was already strong when the two of them fought, but he's since added a finesse to his fluid control of his cursed energy and strength.

Even without being fully recovered from his fights during the Shibuya Incident, Choso still deems it appropriate to call Yuji a "Demon God." Though Yuji himself doesn't seem to realize it just yet as he's still bearing the weight of responsibility for what he and Sukuna did during the previous arc. Yuji has been one to not truly grasp his own strength until he's in the heat of battle, and he'll likely have his opportunity soon.

The end of the chapter sets up his next big opponent in the returning Yuta Okkotsu from the prequel series, so Yuji just might become a full demon god yet! But what do you think? What do you think Choso means when he refers to Yuji as a Demon God? Does this new phase of power make him a better match for Sukuna? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!