Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals Series Will End Sooner Than You Think

Jujutsu Kaisen is easily one of the biggest new anime franchises to land last year, introducing fans to the world of Yuji Itadori and the students of Jujutsu Tech as they navigate through a world of cursed energy and terrifying creatures in this Shonen franchise, and creator Gege Akutami has shocked fans by revealing that the series will end far sooner than many thought. With the likes of Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland having ended their stories last year, this definitely comes as a surprise as many see Jujutsu Kaisen as the next big Shonen franchise.

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga first began in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, proving that the adventures of Yuji Itadori have managed to climb the ladder in terms of popular anime series in an extremely short time frame. With the anime series brought to life last year thanks to Studio MAPPA, the production studio responsible for the likes of Attack On Titan's fourth season, and The God of High School, there are still plenty of stories from the manga to adapt into the television series. With the anime recently telling the final chapters of the "Sister School Event", quite a few new fans have taken a chance on the series that prides itself on hard-hitting battles and stylish animation.

Twitter User Ranobe Sugoi shared this excerpt from a recent interview with Jujutsu Kaisen creator, Gege Akutami, wherein the mangaka shared the fact that they are looking to finish the story of Jujutsu Tech within the next two years, having come up with endings for the likes of Itadori and Fushiguro so far:

"Jujutsu Kaisen" author Gege Akutami revealed in the latest interview that manga will conclude in less than 2 years. #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/RJCuNkkbJn — Ranobe Sugoi (+) (@RanobeSugoi) February 27, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen would be joining a number of series that are set to end within the next few years, with 2021 seeing the conclusion of Attack On Titan and Shonen creator, Eiichiro Oda, having gone on record that he is looking to bring his series, One Piece, to a close within the next five years. Though the story might be coming to a close, there is always the possibility of a sequel or spin-off story, as the popularity of the franchise continues to grow.

What do you think of the earth-shattering news that Jujutsu Kaisen might be coming to a close within the next two years? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of curses.