Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals New Power That Even Rivals Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen’s newest chapter has brought in a surprising new power that can unexpectedly rival even Satoru Gojo! Kenjaku’s Culling Game is getting far more intense with each new chapter because while Yuji Itadori was able to talk Hiromi Higuruma into making a new rule that will help them and save Megumi’s sister Tsumiki, it’s been a much rougher road for Megumi Fushiguro as he was caught in the midst of several different fights against various Jujutsu Sorcerers from the past and present. But he’s also had some surprising allies in the midst of the fights as well.

One of these surprising allies was the failed comedian Fumihiko Takaba. Previously introduced before the events of the Culling Game and teased as one of its key players, all we had seen of him before was the fact that his comedy career was not taking off in the slightest. After being reintroduced to the series and helping Megumi against Iori Hanezoki, the newest chapter of the series reveals that Takaba has some surprising strengths and in fact could end up being one of the strongest fighters in the series overall.

Chapter 173 of the series returns to the fight between Takaba and Hanezoki, and it’s revealed that Hanezoki has been unable to damage Takaba despite hitting him point blank with many explosions and punches. Hanezoki remarks that Takaba should’ve died at least five times over, and even seems to be healing from all the damage he had taken already. Their fight ultimately ends when Hanezoki finds out Reggie has died, and it’s soon revealed that Takaba’s technique can be quite dangerous.

His Cursed Technique is called “Comedian,” which makes anything he thinks is certain will be funny a reality. It’s noted that it’s a technique that could even oppose the techniques of someone like Satoru Gojo (since it very much is a reality bending ability), but the real gag here is that Takaba is utterly clueless about his actual ability or its scope since he’s one of the brand new sorcerers given his ability following the events of the Shibuya Incident. Now it means we’ll have to keep a better eye on him for what could be coming next.

