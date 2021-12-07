Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashes a Deadly Culling Game Rule

Jujutsu Kaisen has shaken up the Culling Game in a big way with a new rule added with the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game has split both Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro from one another as they made their official entry into one of the colonies, and the past few chapters have seen the two have wildly different paths through their first stretch of the deadly tournament. It was only Yuji’s path that was the right one, however, as he had met their goal of finding Hiromi Higuruma and talked him into lending him 100 points for help.

Megumi might currently be wrapped up in his own kind of trap, but Yuji had his first real struggle in the Culling Game as he was fighting against Higuruma. The fighter had already amassed well enough points to add a new rule to the game, and demonstrated his full strength against Yuji and showed fans just how he got to that high point count. But after a solemn conversation between the two of them, Higuruma decided to help Yuji get what he wanted and added a new rule to the Culling Game allowing the transfer of points between players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although the fight between the two started off very heated, it was soon interrupted once Higuruma realized that Yuji was willingly taking on the guilt for Sukuna’s actions. Stunned by this in the previous chapter, he ends his fight with Yuji and the two of them come to a different understanding. Higuruma sees himself within Yuji’s guilt, but cannot bring himself to feel as openly guilty. It’s a complicated feeling for sure, and one that Higuruma honors by helping Yuji and adding the rule that players would be allowed to transfer points from one another.

Chapter 167 reveals that adding the rule is much like the way it was seen previously. Higuruma tells his Kogane to add the rule about transferring points to other players, and he gives one of his leftover points to Yuji to keep him from forced curse removal after 19 days. But this is all he decides to do as he feels too guilty being in front of someone who’s willing to take on so much suffering and punishment like Yuji. His inner turmoil makes it tough to be around him, but at least Yuji and Megumi now have a way of keeping Tsumiki safe.

Now it’s just a matter of getting enough points to help her before it’s too late. What do you think of this newest rule addition? Curious to see how it shakes up the rest of the Culling Game? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!