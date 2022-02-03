Jujutsu Kaisen Welcomes a Few New Sorcerers Fans Need to Remember

Jujutsu Kaisen has been on top of its game this year, and we have Gege Akutami to thank. The creator has been hard at work on his manga for months now, and 2022 is shaping up to be something special. The Culling Game arc has fans hyped already, and its latest update has introduced several sorcerers fans will want to remember.

The debuts went down in the most recent chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen if you aren’t caught up yet. The update began by checking in on Megumi as he ended his fight and promptly passed out. After his match wrapped, fans were then given an update on the current Culling Game leaders, and we met the following:

Dhruv Lakdawalla, the leader of the game with 91 points. The impressive sorcerer is actually on his second lifetime as Dhruv was reincarnated years ago. He has two independent shikigami that create his domain, so he clearly has the power to back up his point count.



Ryu Ishigori is in second with 77 points. The young sorcerer is a powerhouse given his high energy output. Ryu overpowers his opponents with cursed energy, so you know he would have an interesting fight with Yuji.



Takako Uro is in third with 70 points. The former assassin once oversaw part of the Sun, Moon, and Stars Squad as captain before leaving. Her cursed technique is said to give her total control of the sky.



Fourth place goes to Kurourushi, a cursed spirit that takes the form of a cockroach. It was freed from its manipulative cursed long ago and is currently lying dormant with a special grade rank. The sorcerer will only awaken under unknown circumstances, so he is currently not on the battlefield.



These four characters may be leading the Culling Game, but they have a target on their backs now. Megumi and Yuji are forging alliances, but they are far from the only ones gunning for peace. Yuta has entered the event at last by taking our Dhruv with ease, so you can count on Gojo’s successor to shake the games up!

