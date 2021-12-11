Jujutsu Kaisen Sets Up for the Culling Game’s Next Phase

Jujutsu Kaisen is setting the stage for the next deadly phase of Kenjaku’s Culling Game with the newest chapter of the series! Now that Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro have officially entered a colony as part of the Culling Game, the previous few chapters of the series have seen the two of them break out in completely different kinds of challenges as they both are witnessing the range of opponents they will have to face over the course of this new tournament. But they might not get long as the newest chapter is teasing a shake up to the game is already on the way.

The Culling Game has already thrown a number of wild twists Yuji and Megumi’s way since they entered into it officially, and while Yuji had come face to face with the one they were seeking out, Megumi was caught in the midst of a trap set by another sorcerer. As this new sorcerer introduces himself to Megumi with the newest chapter, he also sets the stage for what Kenjaku could be planning next with a potential expansion to the game being planned outside of Japan.

Chapter 167 of the series revisits Megumi as he comes across Reggie, the one Remi had been leading him towards, and Reggie tries to get Megumi to join their team. He has a major theory that the Culling Game is just a front for an even bigger plan to come. Rather than evolve the curse users from within each colony, the fact that each of them has 100 players each with one super strong fighter likely weeding out the numbers in great quality, there will soon be a forced deadlock between each of the colonies.

But when only the strongest fighters remain, Kenjaku has a plan for something even bigger. Reggie is planning to stock pile as many points and team members to be ready, but there’s no clue what the next phase of the game could be. There’s a look at Kenjaku speaking in Chinese outside of Japan, so it could be that he’s planning to expand the game worldwide and cause a surge for a whole other reason that has yet to be explained.

This all ties back to the fact that the curses we have seen thus far have been wanting to return to the greatest era of their history, and this Culling Game is likely a part of making this happen in the modern day. As for how or why, that remains to be seen.