Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Surprises With One of Megumi’s Best Tricks Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen has shown off one of Megumi Fushiguro’s biggest tricks in the Culling Game yet with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game has only gotten started not too long ago, but both Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro have already found themselves face to face with tough opponents. Yuji managed to stay on course and found some much needed help, but Megumi has been stuck in the traps and schemes of some of the other players waiting to take out the rookies. This led to Megumi’s first real brawl in the tournament against a surprisingly strong curse user.

This fight has pushed Megumi more than any fight he has had so far, and this has led him to coming up with his own tricks and schemes. As he fights against Reggie’s wild powers and even managed to trap him within a makeshift Domain Expansion, the newest chapter of the series revealed that Megumi had even more plans to take out Reggie that he managed to come up with in the midst of hiding out in the gymnasium that’s the stage for this new fight.

Chapter 172 of the series reveals that the flaw of Megumi’s Domain is indeed all of the weight it places onto his shoulders, but it’s also a problem shared by Reggie as well. Either of them can be crushed by it at any second, so Reggie worries what would happen to him when Megumi dies. Thus he decides to make him move and uses his ability to summon a house to crush Megumi under it. But it’s here that Megumi makes his own move and pulls Reggie not only into his shadow, but into the gym’s pool.

This wets Reggie’s various receipts to the point where he can’t use them, and thus lulls Reggie into the fact that the two of them will be settling things with just physical combat alone. Reggie even starts fighting under the assumption that Megumi has no other Shikigami to use, and thus is taken by surprise when it’s revealed that his Divine Dog had been waiting until Reggie completely forgotten about it and ripped an entire chunk out of the foe’s body.

It’s yet to be seen whether or not Reggie survives thus, but it’s a clear indication that if this single fight was so tough there’s a good chance that the rest of the Culling Game fights will be even tougher and need even more tricks to get passed. But what do you think? Curious to see if Megumi really won this fight? Wondering what fight is coming for him next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!