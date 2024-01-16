Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Satoru's IRL Crush Reacts to His Confession

Jujutsu Kaisen has had its fair share of pop culture references in its history. In the first season of the anime adaptation, for example, Yuji Itadori trained by watching various famous films such as Lord of The Rings: Fellowship of The Ring. During the flashback arc dubbed the "Hidden Inventory Arc", shonen fans were able to see a young Gojo talking about one of his crushes, a real-life idol who just so happened to respond to the Jujutsu Tech teacher on her social media account.

Unfortunately, things aren't looking too good for Gojo in either the anime adaptation or its source material. Following the Shibuya Incident Arc, Satoru found himself trapped inside of the Prison Realm thanks to a sneaky confrontation with his former "friend" Geto. Thanks to Gojo's strength, the world found itself reeling as evil sorcerers and supernatural threats began to amass at Shibuya following his imprisonment. While Yuji Itadori was ultimately able to survive the experience, he is now on the run from Jujutsu Tech itself thanks to Sukuna's reign of destruction once the king of curses emerged.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo x Waka

Waka Inoue is a famous idol in Japan and was so popular that Satoru Gojo had a major crush on her in his younger years. Here was Waka Inoue's response to her reference in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, "I am truly amazed at you! I am so honored and so happy that my name is included in such a popular "jitsu competition". I knew it was in the original, but I'm surprised to see that scene in anime! As much as it's trending and in the news and I'm really really surprised. I think I'll make my waiting card Gojo."

Quickly after the season two finale, Studio MAPPA wasted little time in confirming that a third season was on the way. Adapting the events of the arc known as "The Culling Game", Gojo fans might still be waiting for some time to see him escape from the Prison Realm. At the latest Jump Festa event, creator Gege Akutami hinted at the idea that the manga might come to an end this year, meaning that the end of Jujutsu Tech might be nigh.

What has been your favorite "real world" reference in Jujutsu Kaisen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.