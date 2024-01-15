Jujutsu Kaisen Editor Says Something "Shocking" Is on the Horizon

Jujutsu Kaisen has been working its way through the intense fight with Sukuna in the Shinjuku Showdown arc in the manga's latest chapters, and the editor behind it all says something "shocking" is coming on the way in the next few chapters! Jujutsu Kaisen has been in the midst of an intense new arc as the Culling Game draws to a close and Satoru Gojo had been surprisingly defeated by Sukuna in their true one on one fight. This meant that Yuji Itadori and the other surviving sorcerers have quickly moved into action with new plans to somehow defeat the powerful curse.

But that's not the only ongoing story coming to a head as Kenjaku is also making his final play towards his real plans for what's coming after the Culling Game, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been curious to see how each of the cliffhangers left on both of these major fights will resume next. Making the wait for the next chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga even tougher, the editor behind the series teased that something "shocking" is coming to the manga soon.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What's Next for Jujutsu Kaisen Manga?

In a recent live variety show for One Piece in Japan, the crew of the show took a tour of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to speak with the editor behind the manga series (as noted by @JJK_Mya on X). During this tour, one of the hosts apparently caught eye of Jujutsu Kaisen editor Junya Fukuda working on a future chapter of the series and was drawn to something in particular. While this moment wasn't revealed on the broadcast, Fukuda himself teased it was a "shocking" event coming in a future chapter.

This same program also had Fukuda tease that Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami is already aware of how he wants the series to end, and has told his editor his plans for the grand finale. With Akutami previously teasing a desire to end the manga within the next year or so, each new chapter of the series is that much more potentially shocking as big moves will be made before it all comes to an end.

What do you think will be shocking in Jujutsu Kaisen's future chapters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

HT – @JJK_Mya on X