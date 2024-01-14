Jujutsu Kaisen Has Settled On an Ending, Says Series Editor

Jujutsu Kaisen has captured the attention of millions by now. Since the manga got underway, the hit series has earned praise for its art, and creator Gege Akutami has kept its story complex. Of course, all things must end at some point, and Akutami has put a lot of thought into his story's final scene. In fact, the creator has an official ending in mind, and Jujutsu Kaisen editor Junya Fukuda isn't telling anyone anything about it.

The confession came in a recent interview from Japan that put a show host deep within Shueisha. It was there the host met up with Fukuda ahead of Jujutsu Kaizen's new chapter drop. It was there the pair began chatting, and Fukuda did confirm he knows the ending of the manga.

According to Fukuda, Akutami relayed the ending himself, and the editor felt joyful after learning the ending. Of course, the program host went on to ask Fukuda what he could share about the finale. The top-notch editor kept mum as the finale is not his to disseminate... but there is one person who could get him to spill the beans.

When chatting with the show host, Fukuda was hit with an offer that's too good to pass up. The editor was asked whether he'd trade the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen with the editor of One Piece; If he did, then Fukuda would be made privy to the ending of Eiichiro Oda's hit series. Fukuda said he'd okay the exchange in this hypothetical situation. However, neither of these editors need to worry. They are sworn to secrecy when it comes to work, so the finale of Jujutsu Kaisen (and One Piece) is safe.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you have time to read the series before its final arc comes around. Akutami's hit series can be read on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What do you think about this manga tease...? How do you want Jujutsu Kaisen to end? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!