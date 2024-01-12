Bruno Mars Shares Love of Jujutsu Kaisen in New Image

Jujutsu Kaisen has become a force of nature in the anime world. Despite only arriving in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, the series focusing on the young sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech skyrocketed in popularity thanks to its manga and anime adaptation. While countless anime fans have shared their love of Yuji Itadori's story, major musical performer Bruno Mars has made a trip to Japan to share his love of the supernatural shonen series created by mangaka Gege Akutami.

Jujutsu Kaisen ended its second season in 2023, placating a number of anime fans by almost immediately announcing that a third season was on the way from Studio MAPPA following the season finale. Thanks to the many heart-breaking scenes of the Shibuya Incident Arc, the anime adaptation has a lot to live up to, though it might just manage to do so thanks to its source material. MAPPA has confirmed that the upcoming season will adapt the events of the Culling Game Arc, which sees Yuji and the survivors of season two attempting to stay alive now that the anime world has fundamentally changed. With Yuta Okkotsu of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 fame set as Yuji's executioner, Jujutsu Kaisen's third season will be one for the record books.

Bruno Mars: Jujutsu Sorcerer

Mars recently shared a new image of his time in Tokyo, not just reading a copy of Jujutsu Kaisen's manga, but also having some other anime references in the photo. Wearing a Pikachu hat and holding onto Sanrio's classic mascot, Hello Kitty, the singer is clearly a fan of all things anime and Japan. It's hard to dispute that all things anime continue to grow larger overtime.

While MAPPA has confirmed that a third season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime is on the way, anime fans shouldn't hedge their bets that it will be arriving in 2024. It took a little over two years for the anime series to unleash its second season following the conclusion of its first, and considering Studio MAPPA's number of projects in the works, it's a safe bet that the same could ring true for season three.

Which celebrities are you hoping to reveal themselves as anime fans?