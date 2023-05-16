Jujutsu Kaisen Overhauls Gojo's Design With Help From Toji

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been gearing up Satoru Gojo for his final fight against Sukuna as the Culling Game arc reaches its climax, and the newest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen has overhauled Gojo's look with a makeover surprisingly inspired by Toji Fushiguro! Gojo has been spending the last few arcs (which was over three years in real world time) trapped within the confines of the Prison Realm, so things really changed for the series when it was revealed that Gojo was finally freed from the trap. Now that Gojo's back in action, the final elements of the Culling Game are coming together.

Jujutsu Kaisen has finally set the stage for Gojo's final fight against Sukuna, and the newest chapter of the series sees him readying for the fight to come. He's approaching this a lot differently from many of the fights he had taken on so far, and it's especially noticeable in the change to his wardrobe. Donning a new look that parallels Megumi Fushiguro's father Toji, Gojo's truly in his own fatherhood moment now as he's readying to save Megumi's life from Sukuna's clutches.

JJK: What Is Gojo's Toji Look?

Toji Fushiguro was a huge part of the Gojo's Past and Shibuya Incident arcs as it was revealed that while he was Megumi's biological father, the two of them were never able to establish an actual connection. But Gojo ended up serving as Megumi's father figure growing up, and he and Megumi have a much deeper bond than Gojo has with the others as a result. That makes the upcoming fight with Sukuna all the more dangerous as defeating Sukuna could mean killing Megumi as well.

With Sukuna in Megumi's body, and no real sign of figuring out how to save Megumi from within, it's going to be up to Gojo to end things once and for all. But at the same time, this is likely weighing heavy on his mind as well as he'll be looking into "Megumi's" eyes the more he fights against Sukuna. But maybe taking on Megumi's father in appearance will help tap into that sorely needed edge for what's to come.

How do you feel about Gojo's look heading into his final fight against Sukuna?