Jujutsu Kaisen Reunites Gojo and Megumi in Heartbreaking Cliffhanger

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has kicked off the climax of the Culling Game arc in an explosive way, and the newest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen has actually reunited Satoru Gojo and Megumi Fushiguro in a rather heartbreaking way with its cliffhanger! The Culling Game has been one major loss after another for Megumi as after losing hope that he could be able to save his sister Tsumiki from the deadly tournament, Sukuna actually escaped Yuji Itadori's body and took over Megumi's body instead. But the tournament itself is far from actually over, however, as Kenjaku and Sukuna move to the final phase of the plan.

The previous Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter teased that Yuji, Yuta and the others would be teaming up for their final plan to unseal Gojo from the Prison Realm and somehow escape the Culling Game, and the newest chapter of the series made good on that promise and has brought Gojo back to the center of the action after such a long time. But with Gojo's big return to the series after being locked within the Prison Realm since the start of the Shibuya Incident, he's having to catch up on some big things that went down with Megumi.

JJK: How Gojo Reunites With "Megumi"

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 221 begins with Hana and Angel quickly using their power to remove the seal on the Prison Realm, but Gojo seemingly disappears. Gojo, however, immediately teleported to where Kenjaku was. Before the two could fight, however, Sukuna interrupts as Gojo is reunited with Megumi's body for the first time since before the Shibuya Incident. Sukuna then revisits the first conversation the two of them had where Sukuna had threatened to kill Gojo, but Gojo's not scared in the slightest.

But rather than fighting against Sukuna and Geto in full from that point on, Gojo instead asks for their fight to be held off until December 24th. Gojo explains that it's so he doesn't have to remember two death anniversaries, but there could be something else that he's preparing. He's been in the Prison Realm for a long time, and it's unclear of how much of the current situation he's aware of before the final fights. But if anyone can save Megumi, it's Gojo.

