Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Gojo and Sukuna's Final Fight

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached the climax of the Culling Game arc, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has properly set the stage for the final fight between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna! The Culling Game arc has been one massive loss after another for Yuji Itadori and the others as they learned that despite all of the points they got from their fights, it was still not enough to save Megumi Fushiguro's sister Tsumiki. Then making matters worse, Sukuna used the opportunity to take everyone by surprise and steal control of Megumi's body away from him.

But things took a turn for the better as Hana Kurusu and Angel were finally able to free Gojo from the confines of the Prison Realm, and Gojo was able to instantly get a hold of the new situation. It was then teased that there would be some time before Gojo would make his move on a different date with the previous Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, but the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is wasting no time as Gojo and Sukuna are gearing up for their final one on one fight as the newest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter comes to an end.

Jujutsu Kaisen: What's Next in Gojo vs. Sukuna?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 picks up 19 days after Gojo first broke out of the Prison Realm, and Sukuna's (still within Megumi's body) been fed all but the final of his Cursed Fingers. The fight between Gojo and Sukuna has become such a big deal that even underground parlors are taking bets on it. Gojo himself is gearing up for the final fight, but he seems a bit different than usual. Cut to the day of the fight on December 24th, and Yuji and the others are nervous as to actually how to wish him luck.

Gojo's won all of his fights with ease before, so they weren't sure what to say. But the air around Gojo is decidedly tense because things are different with this fight. It's Gojo's toughest opponent yet, within Megumi's body, so there's a lot riding on this that's more than just a potential victory or defeat. But as Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 comes to an end Gojo and Sukuna are gearing up to settle things once and for all.

