Jujutsu Kaisen Has Brought Back Gojo After 3 Long Years

Oh, the time has come. It has been a hot minute since Jujutsu Kaisen checked in on one of its best characters. If you are familiar with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, you will know Yuji's mentor was put into a spot of trouble a few years back. Now, the series has chosen to revisit Gojo Satoru, and Jujutsu Kaisen has confirmed his comeback is the one we've been waiting for.

And honestly? We have waited long enough. Jujutsu Kaisen may have been missing Gojo for less than a month in the universe, but fans have been without Gojo for more than 3 years at this point.

This week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 changed things for its heroes by returning Gojo to the land of the living. The hero has spent the last several years locked up in prison, but now he is free. With Sukuna now controlling Megumi's body, the series' curses are thriving, but Yuji has assembled a team to fight back. The group's first order of business was to free Gojo from the Prison Realm, and they did so successfully this week.

However, their plan did not go as expected. It turns out the Prison Realm freed Gojo in a rather unexpected place. Geto – or rather Kenjaku – was waiting for the famed sorcerer as soon as Gojo was broken out. It turns out the cursed puppet hid the backdoor exit of the Prison Realm underwater off the sea of Japan. This gave Gojo and Geto a chance to fight, of course. Now, the world's most powerful sorcerer has set a date for his official rematch with Geto, so you can expect the pair to reunite before long.

Of course, Gojo's freedom has been long awaited. After all, The character was sealed during the Shibuya Incident arc, and the Jujutsu Kaisen manga covered that in chapter 91. The series is now well past 200 chapters, so you can see why fans are living for Gojo's return. And given everything that has happened since his exit, well – the sorcerer has a lot to catch up on once he reunites with Yuji's crew.

Not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen? You can read up on Gege Akutami's hit series easily enough. The entire manga is available digitally courtesy of the Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus. As for the anime, season one is streaming now on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is slated to premiere this July.

