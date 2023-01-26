Jujutsu Kaisen Flashback Highlights Gojo and Megumi's Father-Son Bond

Jujutsu Kaisen is now getting into the main conflict of the Culling Game arc, and the newest chapter of the series is helping to show off more of Megumi Fushiguro and Satoru Gojo's father and son like bond with a flashback revealing a new side of the duo. Megumi is taking center stage of the Culling Game arc as he along with Yuji Itadori and the others have been fighting in the deadly tournament in order to save his sister. But as things are about to get more intense, it seems like we're starting to see more of Megumi's inner workings.

With the previous chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen preparing Megumi, Yuji and their new team of fighters to move on with the next phase of the Culling Game, the newest chapter of the series revealed that Megumi and Hana Kurusu actually have a much deeper connection than expected. The two of them actually crossed paths when they were both children, and in this dive into the past fans got to see even more of Megumi's close bond with Gojo.

megumi loves gojo so much actually he’s such a little tsundere pic.twitter.com/3SKpjFxIPp — ⭒ sophiah ⭒ 🤠 (@shookasso) January 22, 2023

How Close are Megumi and Gojo?

Chapter 210 of Jujutsu Kaisen reveals that at one point in Megumi's past, he and his Divine Dog actually helped to save Hana from a terrible situation that she was being trapped in as a child. But what fans immediately noticed was that the young Megumi was being accompanied by Gojo on just a regular walk. It's not the most in depth flashback that the two have ever had, but at the same time it goes to further demonstrate that there is a much deeper connection between the two.

Ever since Gojo was first introduced to the young Megumi, he's been a big part of his life. But we have only gotten a few looks here and there as to how close they really are all the way back when. This is also the first Gojo sighting in a very long time as he's been trapped in the Prison Realm since the start of the Shibuya Incident, so it was a welcome flashback for fans for many reasons.

What did you think of seeing this new look at Megumi and Gojo's bond? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!