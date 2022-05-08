Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Hakari's Complicated Domain Expansion

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed Kinji Hakari's surprisingly complicated Domain Expansion technique with the newest chapter of the manga series! The Culling Game arc has shifted its focus to yet another main fighter following its focus on Yuji and the others as fans are now getting to see how Hakari has been handling his first major fights within the Tokyo No 2. Colony. While he had been teased to be pretty strong before, the previous chapters of the series have seen him coming across a rather strange opponent for his first real challenge in the Culling Game in order to get as many points as quickly as possible.

As Hakari's first real fight in the Culling Game begins, he found himself up against the manga artist Charles Bernard. This new fighter has a strange ability that allows him to see a few seconds into the future, and Hakari found himself already struggling against this new opponent as Bernard was able to counter each one of his physical attacks. To level the playing field and perhaps end the fight sooner rather than later, the previous chapter of the series teased that he would be unleashing his full Domain Expansion, Idle Death Game. It turns out it's a pretty complicated one.

so this is the explanation for hakari's domain expansion... I feel so bad for readers who got confused by kirara and gojo's cursed techniques pic.twitter.com/igQDRzl5q6 — ayti💬 (@sugurugetowo) May 8, 2022

While previous chapters of the series had teased that Hakari's Cursed Technique had to do with opening and closing subway doors, it turns out that Chapter 183 expands that with a Domain Expansion that takes these subway doors to a whole new level. By injecting it with his usual love of gambling, his Domain Expansion actually follows the rules of a pachinko machine. Without getting into the nitty gritty of the technique itself that was explained over a two page spread full of complicated rules of luck and compatibility, the core of the technique involves Hakari being strengthened by lucky rolls of his Domain.

Matching certain characters (which are drawn from the in-universe manga series, CR Private Pure Love Train) gives him certain boosts, and he's trying to get a jackpot for the full one-hit kill nature of Domain Expansions overall. It's revealed that Hakari himself has such good luck he's never had to make over 30 rolls (which in terms of the odds is incredibly rare), and the final moments of the chapter see this reflected with a projection of the pachinko machine playing out a major moment from the manga's subway influenced story.

It's a wildly complicated technique, and fit for a series like this that's only further making even more complicated techniques as the Culling Game continues. But what do you think? How do you feel about Hakari's Domain Expansion? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!