Jujutsu Kaisen Breaks the Fourth Wall Down With Newest Villain

Jujutsu Kaisen really broke through the fourth wall with one of its most surprising villains yet with the newest chapter of the series! Gege Akutami’s original manga series has wrapped up the latest round of fights in the Culling Game as Yuta Okkotsu was able to beat the four toughest fighters within the Sendai Colony. Much like the fights with Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro, now that Yuta’s fight is done for now it’s time to shift the focus of the series to another of the Culling Game participants as we’ll be following Kinji Hakari in the Tokyo No. 2 Colony next.

Much like how we had seen a shift in the Culling Game focus in the prior chapters, the newest chapter of the series has promised not only a new focus on Hakari, but also introduces fans to another one of the wild players within the Culling Game as his opponent. This time we’re introduced to Charles Bernard, an aspiring manga artist who ends up being rejected by Shueisha themselves for many of the same complaints and reasons likely lobbied against Jujutsu Kaisen’s own material like gore, adult oriented content and more!

Chapter 181 of Jujutsu Kaisen confirms that Yuta was able to defeat Ryu Ishigori and Takako Uro successfully, and with that update heads to the Tokyo No. 2 Colony next. It’s here we’re introduced to Charles Bernard as he’s in the midst of submitting a manga he created to an editor as Shueisha. Outside of already being looked at wrongly for seemingly being a foreigner, the series goes for the true fourth wall break as to why his manga submission was being rejected in the first place.

The editor tells him that his work is “too geared toward adults,” and “hard to grasp.” Noting that the series requires too much context, has gore, and that the editor can’t figure out if it’s comedy or horror, the final nail in the coffin is the critique about how the story or art isn’t strong enough to blend all of these elements. It’s here that Bernard violently takes out his frustration on the editor, but it’s also not hard to see that these complaints have likely been lodged against Jujutsu Kaisen in the earlier days as it’s followed the same paths.

Bernard also carries himself like a Shonen protagonist as he begs Hakari for a reason to hate (and thus fight) him as the next opponent in the Culling Game as the chapter comes to a close, so there’s a good chance we’ll get to see more of these fourth wall breaks from this newest villain in future chapters. But what do you think? Do you think these were complaints Shueisha’s editors once had for Jujutsu Kaisen? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!