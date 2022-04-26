Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Hakari's Own Domain Expansion

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is setting the stage for Kinji Hakari's own Domain Expansion technique with the final moments of the newest chapter of the series! As Gege Akutami's original manga series continues exploring the Culling Game, the newest arc of the series has shifted its focus away from Yuta Okkotsu's battles in the Sendai Colony to shine a new light on how Hakari has been doing in the Tokyo No. 2 Colony since he entered the tournament several chapters ago. But as fans have already seen, Hakari has found himself going up against one odd opponent for his first major conflict.

When we had last seen Hakari, he had entered the Tokyo No. 2 Colony together with Panda (while Yuji and Megumi had entered the No. 1 Colony) after Yuji and Megumi were successfully able to talk him into helping them, and the previous chapter of the series teased that his first major opponent in the game (that we have gotten to see anyway) is a fourth wall breaking type of villain who seeks to make his manga creating dream a reality. But as the newest chapter shows, Hakari looks to end this fight quickly.

(Photo: Shueisha)

It's been 22 chapters since Hakari was last seen in the series, and Chapter 180 of Jujutsu Kaisen picks up right after Hakari is seen talking with the newest Culling Game introduction, the manga creator Charles Bernard. They were having a conversation while riding a ferris wheel, and it was here that Bernard explained some of the philosophies behind his manga creation. But Hakari ultimately has no interest in this, and is only seeking to take him down as their fight begins in full in this newest chapter.

It's revealed that Bernard's technique is one that allows him to see a few seconds into the future, but Hakari soon figures out a loophole and catches Bernard by surprise by attacking his blindspots. But knowing that the only way to shut down Bernard's efforts completely is to utterly break his body and spirit, Hakari prepares to unleash his own Domain Expansion as the chapter comes to an end. Named "Idle Death Gamble," we'll soon see just what Hakari's truly capable of.

