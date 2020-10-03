Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Episode Order

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has finally made its debut as it leads the new wave of Fall 2020 anime premieres, and now the series has revealed just how many episodes it will be sticking around for. Gege Akutami's manga is currently one of the more popular action hits running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and with the release of this anime it's probably going to get even bigger from here on out. This can be especially seen in the fact that the premiere was actually trending on social media upon its release too.

The official website for the series (as spotted by @AIR_News01 on Twitter) has revealed the episode order for the series as it noted its upcoming Blu-ray sales in Japan. According to the listing, Jujutsu Kaisen's anime will be running for 24 episodes (sold accross eight Blu-ray and DVD releases) in total. This means that the first season of the series will be running for at least two cours before it's up.

It has yet to be revealed whether or not the series will be taking a break in between the two cours of episodes, so presumably Jujutsu Kaisen's first season will last the Fall 2020 and Winter 2021 anime seasons before it comes to an end. That also leaves plenty of room for the manga's arcs, and the opening theme for the series teases that we will be seeing quite a bit into the manga run as the anime plans to adapt several arcs for this premiere outing.

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime had impressed with the first episode already, so there's a good chance that the remaining episodes will be just as impressive if the series manages to keep its hot streak going strong. But what do you think of this episode order? Is this going to be enough episodes?

What did you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime premiere? Will you be sticking around to watch the 23 other episodes the anime has for its first season? What moments from Gege Akutami's original manga are you hoping to see before the season comes to an end?