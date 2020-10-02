Watch: Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts Opening Theme

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has finally made its debut as part of the Fall 2020 anime season, and with the premiere of this highly anticipated anime adaptation comes the debut of its opening sequence. Titled "Kaikaikitan," the opening theme for the anime series is performed by EVE. Featuring a quick glance at not only the main character, Yuji Itadori, and his cursed energy infused Sukuna alter-ego, the opening theme for the anime gives a look at all of the other allies and enemies that will be making their debut over the course of the anime's debut season.

You can check out the opening theme for the anime series in the video above, and you can also find Jujutsu Kaisen now streaming with Crunchyroll for the remainder of its run. They officially describe the series as such, "A boy fights... for 'the right death.' Hardship, regret, shame: the negative feelings that humans feel become Curses that lurk in our everyday lives."

The synopsis continues with, "The Curses run rampant throughout the world, capable of leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. What's more, the Curses can only be exorcised by another Curse. Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

Jujutsu Kaisen has already proved to be a major hit with the reactions to the first episode getting the series trending on social media, and it all stems from this gorgeous opening theme. It's sure to stay on that hot streak through the rest of the year too, but what do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's first opening?

What did you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's premiere episode? Will you be sticking around to see what's next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!