Anime Fans Rank Their Most-Anticipated Fall 2020 Shows

As October draws near, people around the world are gearing up for spooky sights and a new batch of anime. The fandom will welcome its fall cour in a matter of days, and fans are eager to see what the new season has in store. In fact, that is why a popular site in Japan recently polled fans about their most anticipated shows of the season, and you can check out the full list below!

After all, there is some intense competition for this fall season. Despite a rough spring cour, the anime industry has bounced back well from all the pandemic-related delays it suffered this year. The summer season was stacked, and it seems the same can be said for the fall.

As you can tell by the list of series below, Japanese fans have an eclectic taste of most-hyped shows. shonen hits like Jujutsu Kaisen and Haikyuu were sure to make the list. However, some surprising picks like Hynopsis Mic managed to climb high in the poll. However, it seems Osomatsu-san managed to win first place in Pash Plus' poll. Now, it is up to us to decide which of these series we'll be tuning into starting in October!

