Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Get Series Trending with Anime's Premiere
Jujutsu Kaisen has been anticipated as one of the biggest new anime this fall and with the series having finally arrived, fans have gotten the franchise to trend on social media as audiences are really liking what they're seeing from the initial installment of Yuji Itadori. The popular Shonen series that is being brought to life by Studio MAPPA, the same animation studio responsible for the upcoming fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, may have some similarities to the likes of Bleach and Yu Yu Hakusho, but it definitely has a style all its own!
What do you think of the first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen? Do you see it becoming as big as Dragon Ball or One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of curses!
Truly A Great Day
Guys we really got jujutsu kaisen trending on the first episode.😭 man today has been a great day fr😂 pic.twitter.com/r5R59qNy5E— Zype⚔️🗡 (@neewyh) October 2, 2020
Serious Heat
Jujutsu Kaisen episode 1 was HEAT!!! that Eve OP is about to be on loop too! If the progression is as good as people claim this about to reach Kimetsu no Yaiba levels of hype! pic.twitter.com/G8BK9dph0I— DJニキ (@SonWukongSSJ) October 2, 2020
The New GOAT
JUJUTSU KAISEN FANS WE TAKING OVER BABY LETS GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/wt8pHmjGiX— Zypii 🌙 (@_BranchOfSin) October 2, 2020
A New MC Has Entered The Battle
YO WE GOT AN ACTUAL MC DOING MUSIC FOR JUJUTSU KAISEN. RAP MUSIC IN JUJUTSU KAISEN U LOVE TO SEE THE BLACK MAN WIN https://t.co/c1283VM2nY pic.twitter.com/n5wvgcwxO3— SEAN. U™ ショーン • ウ (@SeanAPEx) October 2, 2020
Absolute Fire
The first episode of jujutsu Kaisen was absolute fire pic.twitter.com/GqlGnW54KX— 🎃Giorno(Spooky Month,JJKSNZ)Giovanna🎃 (@ultrainsinct399) October 2, 2020
Amazing!
Amazing first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen! MAPPA did a great job adapting the source material. The visuals were easily the highlight for me followed by the animation, voice acting & OST.
The opening absolutely SLAPS. We're in for sheer greatness every week with the anime & manga! pic.twitter.com/FqHrj5DGZG— Laz 🍡🏐 | Thank You Furudate | Hajimari SZN (@CommodoreLaz) October 2, 2020
Over Powered
And now he's OP (even more OP I mean) #呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/kYCxqCGsCL— RubenGallar (@RubenGallar) October 2, 2020
Stunning Visuals
OMG THE VISUALS THIS IS STUNNING IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS WATCH JUJUTSU KAISEN— Fran (Bit)🍒CEO of SDC ✨ (@josukeswife) October 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/1cIzYBHfqP
It Is Indeed Catchy
playing the jujutsu kaisen op for the 30th time pic.twitter.com/pznLcUy3SA— fatima | JJK DAY (@HAWKSVOID) October 2, 2020