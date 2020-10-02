Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Get Series Trending with Anime's Premiere

Jujutsu Kaisen has been anticipated as one of the biggest new anime this fall and with the series having finally arrived, fans have gotten the franchise to trend on social media as audiences are really liking what they're seeing from the initial installment of Yuji Itadori. The popular Shonen series that is being brought to life by Studio MAPPA, the same animation studio responsible for the upcoming fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, may have some similarities to the likes of Bleach and Yu Yu Hakusho, but it definitely has a style all its own!

