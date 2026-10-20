Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Jump Festa Update With New Look at Culling Game Roster Ahead of Season 4

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is currently in the works, but fans might get an update sooner than expected. Based on a Weekly Shonen Jump manga written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, the anime adaptation by MAPPA is one of the most successful shows of all time. Season 3 was released this year, which only featured the first half of the Culling Game. Along with following the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc, the anime sheds more light on Kenjaku’s true goal as he orchestrates the Culling Game. While fans await the anime’s return, the official X handle of AMNIBUS shared a new visual for this year’s Jump Festa.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The visual features chibi art styles of Yuji, Megumi, and many other major characters from the Culling Game Arc. This also includes the new characters, Fumihiko Takaba and Hiromi Higuruma. While Naoya Zenin is often included among the Culling Game characters, his role extends to the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident in the anime. The update was shared along with several other Jump Festa updates as the date of the convention draws near. The official X handle also confirmed there will be more updates during the event, although the panel that AMNIBUS is holding will be primarily limited to merchandise.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Will Drop New Information During Jump Festa

While the update from AMNIBUS is limited to merchandise, fans can expect updates on Season 4 as well. The official website has already confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen will be holding a panel during this year’s Jump Festa, which will be held on December 19th and 20th, 2026. Jump Festa is the largest annual convention held by Shueisha, since it focuses on new announcements for anime, manga, and games, interactive exhibits, and unique merchandise that is often available only at the convention. The fourth season dropped a teaser in June this year during MAPPA’s 15th anniversary event. However, fans can expect more updates during the event, especially a key visual, another teaser, or even a release window if we’re lucky. Since the third season was only 12 episodes long, the upcoming season will drop earlier than usual to wrap up the longest arc in the manga.

What to Expect From Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The fourth season will be the most intense part of the story where fans will witness several more battles and plot twists. Although Gojo’s students have already figured out a way to free him from the Prison Realm, it’s not really an easy task considering all the obstacles Kenjaku has put in front of them. The third season ended with Yuta Okkotsu displaying why he’s second only to Satoru Gojo. However, after his thrilling battle in Sendai, the story will move on to other characters like Hakari and Kashimo, who will get their chance to shine in the fourth season. Furthermore, the arc will also feature a major plot twist that will change the story forever. The Culling Game is the second final arc of the manga, which ends on a cliffhanger before the final battle continues in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.