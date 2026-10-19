Jump Festa 2027 Confirms Packed Schedule With Major Anime & Manga Reveals Teased

Shueisha’s next Jump Festa event is fast approaching, and now the publisher has confirmed the full schedule for the event with a tease of some of the major franchises that will have something on offer later this year. Jump Festa is the annual convention taking place in Japan each December where Shueisha shows off all of the projects that they have in the works. This year is no different as there are many franchises with new anime and manga releases to update fans on.
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Taking place over the December 19-20 weekend in Japan, the official schedule for Jump Festa 2027 has been revealed. These include “Jump Super Stage” which are some of the most high profile Shonen Jump franchises, and Jump Studio, which are some of the lesser known titles that still have something to share. The official website for Jump Festa 2027 has now confirmed the official schedule of events (in JST) and it breaks down as such:
Jump Festa 2027 Confirms Schedule of Events
Jump Super Stage
Saturday, December 19th (in JST)
- 11:40-12:10 – Kagurabachi
- 12:25-12:55 – Oblivion Battery
- 13:10-13:40 – The Prince of Tennis II
- 13:55-14:25 – World Trigger
- 14:40-15:10 – Sakamoto Days
- 15:25-15:55 – Jujutsu Kaisen
- 16:10-16:40 – My Hero Academia
- 16:55-17:25 – Naruto
Sunday, December 20th
- 11:40-12:10 – Haikyu!!
- 12:25-12:55 – Chainsaw Man
- 13:10-13:40 – DAN DA DAN
- 13:55-14:25 – SPY x FAMILY
- 14:40-15:10 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- 15:25-15:55 – Akane-banashi
- 16:45-17:35 – One Piece
Jump Studio
Saturday, December 19th (in JST)
- 11:40-12:10 – Phantom Busters
- 12:50-13:20 – Girl meets Rock!
- 14:00-14:30 – Kaiju No. 8
- 15:10-15:40 – Nue’s Exorcist
- 16:20-16:50 – Kindergarten WARS
Sunday, December 20th
- 11:40-12:10 – Katekyo Hitman REBORN!
- 12:50-13:20 – Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- 14:00-14:30 – Witch Watch
- 15:10-15:40 – Bleach
- 16:20-16:50 – Dark Gathering
Jump Station
- Black Clover
- Kochikame
- High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku
- Mission: Yozakura Family
- Chained Soldier
- Marriagetoxin
- Mr. Cliche
- The Bugle Call
- Gokurakugai
What’s Going Down at Jump Festa 2027?
The schedule for the Jump Station events has yet to be confirmed at this time, but each of the confirmed events thus far are for some major titles that fans need to keep an eye out for. These events are also teasing that members of an anime’s voice cast will be in attendance for each presentation, and that makes it all the more excited as to what could be potentially revealed. For anime, it’s usually an update revealing the first looks at some of what’s coming our way next.
Some of these events make their way online, but a lot of the time they are relegated to those who are able to attend the event in person in Japan. Major franchises like One Piece, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen and more all have new anime releases in the works for the immediate future, so this event is likely going to be a big one with some key updates for what’s to come. There are potentially even more surprises than what has been previously teased thus far too.
With Jump Festa 2027 around the corner, what are you hoping to see revealed during the event? What kinds of Shonen Jump anime updates are you hoping to get for the next year and beyond? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!