Jump Festa 2027 Confirms Packed Schedule With Major Anime & Manga Reveals Teased

Shueisha’s next Jump Festa event is fast approaching, and now the publisher has confirmed the full schedule for the event with a tease of some of the major franchises that will have something on offer later this year. Jump Festa is the annual convention taking place in Japan each December where Shueisha shows off all of the projects that they have in the works. This year is no different as there are many franchises with new anime and manga releases to update fans on.

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Taking place over the December 19-20 weekend in Japan, the official schedule for Jump Festa 2027 has been revealed. These include “Jump Super Stage” which are some of the most high profile Shonen Jump franchises, and Jump Studio, which are some of the lesser known titles that still have something to share. The official website for Jump Festa 2027 has now confirmed the official schedule of events (in JST) and it breaks down as such:

Jump Festa 2027 Confirms Schedule of Events

Courtesy of Shueisha

Jump Super Stage

Saturday, December 19th (in JST)

11:40-12:10 – Kagurabachi

12:25-12:55 – Oblivion Battery

13:10-13:40 – The Prince of Tennis II

13:55-14:25 – World Trigger

14:40-15:10 – Sakamoto Days

15:25-15:55 – Jujutsu Kaisen

16:10-16:40 – My Hero Academia

16:55-17:25 – Naruto

Sunday, December 20th

11:40-12:10 – Haikyu!!

12:25-12:55 – Chainsaw Man

13:10-13:40 – DAN DA DAN

13:55-14:25 – SPY x FAMILY

14:40-15:10 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

15:25-15:55 – Akane-banashi

16:45-17:35 – One Piece

Jump Studio

Saturday, December 19th (in JST)

11:40-12:10 – Phantom Busters

12:50-13:20 – Girl meets Rock!

14:00-14:30 – Kaiju No. 8

15:10-15:40 – Nue’s Exorcist

16:20-16:50 – Kindergarten WARS

Sunday, December 20th

11:40-12:10 – Katekyo Hitman REBORN!

12:50-13:20 – Mashle: Magic and Muscles

14:00-14:30 – Witch Watch

15:10-15:40 – Bleach

16:20-16:50 – Dark Gathering

Jump Station

Black Clover

Kochikame

High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku

Mission: Yozakura Family

Chained Soldier

Marriagetoxin

Mr. Cliche

The Bugle Call

Gokurakugai

What’s Going Down at Jump Festa 2027?

Courtesy of Shueisha

The schedule for the Jump Station events has yet to be confirmed at this time, but each of the confirmed events thus far are for some major titles that fans need to keep an eye out for. These events are also teasing that members of an anime’s voice cast will be in attendance for each presentation, and that makes it all the more excited as to what could be potentially revealed. For anime, it’s usually an update revealing the first looks at some of what’s coming our way next.

Some of these events make their way online, but a lot of the time they are relegated to those who are able to attend the event in person in Japan. Major franchises like One Piece, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen and more all have new anime releases in the works for the immediate future, so this event is likely going to be a big one with some key updates for what’s to come. There are potentially even more surprises than what has been previously teased thus far too.

With Jump Festa 2027 around the corner, what are you hoping to see revealed during the event? What kinds of Shonen Jump anime updates are you hoping to get for the next year and beyond? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!