Dandadan, Jujutsu Kaisen & More Confirm New U.S. Releases With Major Manga Updates

DAN DA DAN, Jujutsu Kaisen and more major franchises have confirmed they have some new manga, book and more releases coming to the United States thanks to a new license update. Viz Media has revealed some major updates to its physical English license slate for the next year, and with it have confirmed some cool new projects and releases that anime fans are going to want to keep an eye out for in the months to come. Some of which are going to be welcome returns for their respective hits.

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Viz Media have taken to their social media over the weekend to reveal all sorts of new releases they now have in the works beginning in Summer 2027 next year. The standout licenses of the group are DAN DA DAN: The Official Character Guide, the official first volume release of Ei Yamano’s Someone Hertz, the first volume of Kyo Tanimoto’s Under Doctor, Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Coloring Book and more. Read on below for a breakdown of their new announcements.

Viz Media Confirms New Manga & More Releases for 2027

Announcement: Bring Itadori, Gojo, Kugisaki, Fushiguro, and more to life across 80 pages of Gege Akutami’s manga art. Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Coloring Book releases Summer 2027! pic.twitter.com/07AfeEYuCX — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) October 16, 2026

As Viz Media confirmed through their official social media account, the following releases have been announced for a Summer 2027 launch:

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Coloring Book

DAN DA DAN: The Official Character Guide by Yukinobu Tatsu

Someone Hertz Vol. 1 by Ei Yamano

Under Doctor Vol. 1 by Kyo Tanimoto

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 8—JoJolion Vol. 1 by Hirohiko Araki

Bus for Two Vol. 1 by Sakane Toyobayashi

Astray Vol. 1 by Wishroomness and Keon Tan

His Sweet Solace Vol. 1 by Rose Takada

Diabo a Quatro Vol. 1 by Mariana

Belladonna’s Lover by Ru1mm

The Gifted Gene: 70% of My Body is Made of Movies by Hideo Kojima

Howl’s Moving Castle Film Comic: All-in-One Edition

There are some major standouts of this batch as Jujutsu Kaisen‘s coloring book is going to feature 80 pages of Gege Akutami’s original art for fans to fill in with their own vision. DAN DA DAN: The Official Character Guide comes from the manga’s creator Yukinobu Tatsu that includes lots of new details about each of the characters not seen in the original manga, and even includes 22 pages of a brand new story never seen before.

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen and DAN DA DAN?

Announcement: Dive deeper into the paranormal world of Dandadan! Packed with character profiles, trivia, plot summaries, and 22 pages of brand-new manga, Dandadan: The Official Character Guide by Yukinobu Tatsu releases Summer 2027! pic.twitter.com/89AG1XncIH — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) October 16, 2026

DAN DA DAN and Jujutsu Kaisen now have some big projects in the works for a launch in the immediate future. DAN DA DAN Season 3 is currently slated for a release sometime in 2027, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time. This is the same case for Jujutsu Kaisen as it is now in the works on the anime’s fourth season. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 will be picking up from the first half of the Culling Game arc, and will be showing off all sorts of big fights to come.

With both franchises having more anime in the works, it’s a good thing that both series have been confirmed as part of the line up of titles that Shueisha will be showcasing during Jump Festa 2027 later this December. Taking place over the December 19-20 weekend, this event will be giving fans big updates on all of the new franchises that now have something on the way.

Are you excited for these new manga and book releases coming from Viz Media? What are you hoping to see from Jujutsu Kaisen and DAN DA DAN next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!