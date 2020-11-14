Jujutsu Kaisen Surprises with Hilarious Lord of the Rings Easter Egg

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the biggest anime arrivals during this Fall 2020 anime season, and each episode has been peppered with easter eggs not only to other anime universes, but the world of feature length films as well with the latest episode paying homage to the J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation of the Lord of the Rings! Over the course of the trilogy, we followed the adventures of the hobbits attempting to destroy the ring of Sauron in order to save their world from the forces of Mordor, and is played perfectly into the current training montage of Yuji Itadori's training.

In the latest installment of the anime series, Yuji has been attempting to train his mastery of the "cursed energy" in one of the most bizarre ways possible. With his mentor Gojo giving Itadori the task of watching a variety of movies while keeping his power under control, Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings is given an anime makeover thanks in part to the animation studio responsible for Jujutsu Kaisen in Studio MAPPA. While there has never been an official anime adaptation for the adventures of Frodo, Sam, and tehir Fellowship, there was an original animated movie that was released long before the live action feature length films that we've come to know and love.

Twitter User Natasha 335 was able to share the clip of the scene wherein Yuji is watching the tragic scene in Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, wherein both Sam and Frodo realize that they will need to travel to Mordor alone in order to deliver the ring of power to Mount Doom to bring about the end of Sauron:

oh my GOD, they really parodied Lord of the Rings in Jujutsu Kaisen! IM DYING pic.twitter.com/JHaZOwBNI8 — nat 🇨🇦 (@Natasha335) November 13, 2020

Jujutsu Kaisen has referenced other Shonen series such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, Yu Yu Hakusho, and more, while also referencing Hollywood stars such as Jennifer Lawrence. With Yuji's training continuing to have him watch a variety of movies to control his energy and emotions, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see more Hollywood movies referenced in the future of the series.

What did you think of this clever reference to the Lord of the Rings? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the supernatural world of curses!