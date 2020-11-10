Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Proves Gojo Doesn't Need Eyes To See

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest shonen anime series to be released this fall season, following the adventures of Yuji Itadori as both himself and his fellow first year students battle against the supernatural monstrosities known as "curses", one cosplayer has given us a new take on Yuji's idiosyncratic mentor known as Gojo. The blind folded jujutsu wielder has proved himself to be one of the most powerful sorcerers in the world today, and fans of the new anime series are still waiting to see him truly cut loose when it comes to his insane power level!

When Gojo first appeared in the anime, he arrived on the scene following Yuji ingesting one of the "cursed fingers" of the demonic entity known as Sukuna. With this powerful supernatural forces bouncing around in Itadori's head, Gojo has informed the high schooler of his death sentence, which has been delayed if Yuji can successfully find and eat the remaining fingers of Sukuna. Helping Itadori join as a first year in Jujutsu Tech, Jujutsu Kaisen has hit the ground floor running thanks to the ingenious story telling and fluid animation that has been provided by Studio MAPPA so far!

Instagram Cosplayer Reika_Japan shared this inventive take on the Jujutsu Tech teacher known as Gojo, who has proved that despite not being able to use his eyes, he remains one of the most powerful sorcerers in the universe of Jujutsu Kaisen:

Recently, Gojo has proved himself to be a stringent taskmaster, giving Yuji the hilarious task of watching a movie marathon while attempting to focus his "cursed energy" into a boxing teddy bear that has been knocking Itadori for a loop. With plenty of material from the manga yet to mine for the anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen definitely remains one of the biggest new anime series to arrive this year, tangling with the likes of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon for anime superiority!

What have you thought about Jujutsu Kaisen so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of curses!