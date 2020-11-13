Jujutsu Kaisen Producer Shares Their Reactions to the Anime's Success

✖

One of the biggest new anime series to be released this 2020 fall season was definitely Jujutsu Kaisen, the new Shonen series that focuses on the supernatural adventures of high schooler Yuji Itadori as he inherits the power of "curses" to fight monsters that are threatening the populace of the world, and one producer has shared their thoughts on the anime's success! Produced by Studio MAPPA, the series so far has done a great job at giving anime fans some of the biggest fights of 2020 while animating the horrific creations of Gege Akutami!

Jujutsu Kaisen hasn't been afraid to dive into some insanely bloody situations, with the latest episode involving the demon Sukuna that shares a body with Yuji ripping out his own heart in order to display his dominance over the high schooler. With Itadori set to attempt to recover the twenty fingers of the demon living inside of his own body, he has joined the first years of "Jujutsu Tech" in order to gain a new understanding of the world by becoming a Jujutsu sorcerer. MAPPA, the same animation studio responsible for the Crunchyroll Original The God of High School and the fourth season of Attack On Titan has definitely had a big hand in making Jujutsu Kaisen the success it is with some amazingly fluid animation to date!

Twitter User Kaikaikitan shared this translated interview from the Toho Producer, breaking down their surprise in seeing Jujutsu Kaisen rise to the top of social media "trending lists", as well as the fan reactions to the animated adventures of Jujutsu Tech:

Quick translation of Jujutsu Kaisen interview article with Toho producer from Animedia December Issue#呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/jr64bbAtmW — shiro (@kaikaikitan) November 11, 2020

With six episodes down in the series, we have barely scratched the surface of the world of Jujutsu Kaisen but there is still plenty of material to cover from the popular Shonen manga series. Taking a page from the likes of Yu Yu Hakusho and Bleach, which also featured high schoolers thrown into supernatural scenarios and life and death battles, the adventures of Yuji Itadori have been some of the biggest of the fall anime season so far!

