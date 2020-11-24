Jujutsu Kaisen Unveils Mahito's Terrifying New Form

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen unveiled a terrifying new form for Mahito in the newest chapter of the series. The newest chapter of Gege Akutami's manga continues the massive Shibuya Incident saga as Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo are in the midst of a huge struggle against Mahito. Mahito has dealt some major damage to our favorite heroes over the course of this arc, and he continues to be one of the toughest challenges Yuji and the others have faced off against yet due to his ability to warp the human body with a single touch. But things just got more dangerous.

Chapter 130 of Jujutsu Kaisen picks up from the cliffhanger (following a brief special chapter break) in which Yuji, Todo, and Mahito were activating their Domain Expansions all at the same time. But it's revealed in the chapter that Mahito's Idle Transfiguration abilities have been getting stronger, faster, and more advanced in this fight against the two of them. This all capped off with Mahito's new transformation dubbed the "Instant Spirit Body of Distorted Killing."

(Photo: Shueisha)

The chapter began with a confirmation that Mahito's cursed techniques have advanced after being hit so many times by the Black Flash technique from Yuji and Todo. He had managed to not only activate an innate domain, but combined it with a cursed technique activation for a whole new kind of technique. He manages to damage Todo with this maneuver, but Todo gets the better of him by quickly switching with Yuji so he can land another Black Flash.

This does more harm than good, however, as Mahito reveals that this Black Flash helped him to see the "true essence" and "form" of his soul. He then suddenly uses his Idle Transfiguration technique on himself and briefly wraps in a cocoon. When it opens, Mahito reveals his terrifying new Instant Spirit Body of Distorted Killing form as he cheekily tells Yuji to wish him a "happy birthday" for the reveal of his true self.

With Todo taken out of the fight and Yuji standing against this new form alone, the next chapter is going to be one of the most intense yet as we'll see what kind of strength and curse technique boosts Mahito will have with this new form. But what do you think of Mahito's new form? Do you think Yuji will be able to defeat Mahito once and for all even with these terrible odds? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!