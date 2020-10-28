Jujutsu Kaisen Updates Fans on SPOILER's Critical Status

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has been embroiled in an intense new arc as Yuji and the rest of his team have been facing off against some fearsome foes and circumstances, and now things are getting worse as the newest chapter of the series has given an update on one fan favorite's critical condition. When we had last seen Yuji at the end of 126 of Gege Akutami's manga series, he was completely at a loss for himself as another of his major allies had been taken out of the fight when they were struck by Mahito's abilities.

The newest chapter of the series picks up immediately after this cliffhanger as Yuji begins to spiral further into hopelessness. But then he gets an update on that ally's critical status that throws their seemingly lethal blow completely into question. They are nowhere near out of the woods just yet, however, as it can still go either way.

Warning! Major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 127 below!

(Photo: Shueisha)

Nobara Kugisaki had been holding her own against Mahito for several moments of their fierce battle, but she couldn't avoid being touched by him. Giving his ability to morph any human he touches into a monster, she started to notice how her skin was starting to rot as she would soon be transforming into one of the mindless creations Mahito commands. Following an emotional flashback looking into her past living in her hometown, Nobara made a decision.

When Yuji arrives, she apologizes to him and strikes herself in the face hard enough to remove her eye and falls lifelessly to the ground. Yuji had been told that she had no pulse, but the newest update provides some hope. Arata Nitta (Akari's brother) reveals that he indeed treated her wounds, but his technique is complicated. He reveals that his technique doesn't heal, but instead makes it so the wounds can't get any worse.

He then explains that Nobara has no pulse and isn't breathing, but it hasn't been long since she suffered her terrible injuries. Confirming with a hesitant phrase, "Let's just say it's not a zero percent chance she'll survive." He tells Yuji not to get his hopes up, but Yuji finding out that it's not completely hopeless still works as the boost he needed.

Now together with Aoi Todo, Yuji has gotten the second wind he needs to dig deep and take on Mahito with everything he's got!