Jujutsu Kaisen Celebrates the Anime with Hilarious Special Chapter

Jujutsu Kaisen's newest chapter ended up being a hilarious celebration of the anime adaptation's debut. Alongside the standard weekly releases in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, Jujutsu Kaisen debuted a new entry but it was much different than fans had expected. As alluded to in the special chapter itself, series creator Gege Akutami had some scheduling issues for Chapter 130 of the series. Instead, he decided to release a special "Chapter 129.1" which features a litany of meta jokes about the manga and the anime adaptation as the series' characters poke fun at the series itself.

Taking a brief break from the main story (while a hilarious visual gag confirms the series is not on a hiatus), Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigoro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Gojo Satoru poke fun at the fact the manga's story has taken a break by "playing" around with what they can do with this new freedom as they note it's a celebration of the anime rather than their creator missed a deadline.

The characters then change their outfits, mess with background screen tones, playing with the manga panels (as they outright say "to hell with the page rate"), and even make a point that they are potentially breaking the fourth wall too much and could confuse the young readers for the series. This then brings a comment from Akutami himself with, "I know that, but it's so nice and simple to use fourth wall breaks. Utilizing self-depreciating humor and stretching out content is so convenient."

(Photo: Shueisha)

There's even a shout out to how Sukuna's been bored sitting inside of Yuji throughout not only this special chapter, but the currently unfolding Shibuya Incident saga. The series is currently in the middle of one of its most intense series of battles yet, so while this special chapter was unexpected it's a hilarious breather in between all of the massive shake ups happening during the battle.

It's a brief return to the humor that brought so many fans to the series early on, and it's a perfect example for fans jumping in from the new anime. But what did you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's sudden special chapter? How are you liking the Shibuya Incident saga so far? Curious to see what happens when the arc returns proper? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!