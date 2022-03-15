Jujutsu Kaisen Nabs Another Major Award

Jujutsu Kaisen has taken home yet another major award for the anime! Gege Akutami’s original manga franchise has exploded to a whole new world of recognition and popularity among fans thanks to the successful debut of its TV anime. Wrapping up its run last year, it was then announced that the franchise would be continuing with a new feature film. This movie has gone on to all kinds of success of its own, and is readying for its full release around the world as well. Now the franchise is also taking some major wins across the board critically and commercially.

Sales of Akutami’s manga have multiplied by the hundreds thanks to the success of the anime and movie, and Jujutsu Kaisen has been such a hit that it’s been getting a lot of proper awards recognition and considerations across Japan as well. The official Twitter account for the series has announced that Jujutsu Kaisen’s TV series has won the Animation of the Year award at the 2022 Tokyo Anime Award Festival. It’s a pretty huge award for the franchise, and goes to show just how big of a hit it really has become!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the future of the anime, thankfully it has already been confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen will be returning for a second season. Aiming for a release some time in 2023, there are currently few details about its production outside of the confirmation that it will be produced by MAPPA once more. In the meantime, fans can actually get ready for this new season by checking out the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie as it begins its run in North America (and many other territories around the world) starting on March 18th. The new film will be available in both English and Japanese language audio, and Crunchyroll begins to describe Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as such:

“When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. ‘It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.’ Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. ‘I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!’ ‘While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.’”

The synopsis continues with, “Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. ‘This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.‘ While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end?And what will happen to breaking Rika’s curse…?”

What do you think? How do you feel about Jujutsu Kaisen getting another major reward? How did you like the first season? What are you hoping to see in Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!